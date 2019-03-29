Ciara Drops Flirtatious New Song ‘Thinkin’ Bout You’ & Fan’s Can’t Get Enough Of The Sexy Track

Ciara unveiled the brand new song on March 28, & revealed that her 7th full-length album will be arriving this spring!

It looks like the rest of the R&B world is going to have to level up. Ciara, 33, just dropped yet another new song, and it’s a certified BOP. “Thinkin’ Bout You” arrived at the stroke of midnight on March 28 and it’s a sexy, upbeat track about having a certain someone on the mind. Fans instantly fell in love with the new track after listening. “OMG!!! 🙌🏾🔥❤️ @ciara Just Gave Me All The Flavours Of Her Voice!!! 🍬🍭 This Is So Catchy!!!” one fan excitedly tweeted. Another fan had similar thoughts, who tweeted, “Listening to #ThinkinBoutYou OMG ahsjakxnfxxhskdng YES YES YES @ciara this a whole BOP 🔥🙌🏾🔥.”

Ciara’s infectious new song wastes no time getting to the point. “I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you//Wondering who’s stuck in your head at night//Wonder if I ever cross your mind//Keeping you up in your bed at night,” she sings in one verse. “I can’t get you off the brain//Loving you is something strange (So strange)//Don’t get me wrong, I ain’t complaining,” she admits in the next verse.

The best part of all? Just hours before releasing her new single, Ciara let fans in on some major news. She will be releasing her next studio album, Beauty Marks, on May 10! The forthcoming record received some insanely sexy cover art, where Ciara bared all, and was covered in nothing but slick, black oil. ‘YOUR BEST ALBUM COVER YET!!!” one fan wrote below the album announcement alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Beauty Marks marks Ciara’s follow-up to her 2015 record Jackie. “Thinkin’ Bout You,” comes just on the heels of her February 2019 single, “Greatest Love.” Listen to the sultry new track above!