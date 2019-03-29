Bob Saget Supports Lori Loughlin Amidst College Admissions Scandal: ‘You Love Who You Love’

Bob Saget is sticking to the principles that ‘Full House’ preached: stay on your family’s ‘team’, even if a scandal is rocking one of its members (in this case, Lori Loughlin). John Stamos was even caught on camera.

Bob Saget’s response to Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal is one you’d expect the on-screen dad to tell D.J., Stephanie and Michelle. The 62-year-old actor, who plays Danny Turner in Full House and its reboot, was approached by a TMZ cameraman and asked if he was still in Loughlin’s “corner” after his co-star was charged on March 12 for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to enroll her daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20, into USC. “You know, I usually don’t do interviews on the street, but, uh, you know, you love who you love in your life,” Saget told the paparazzo in Los Angeles on March 28.

The cameraman then turned the question: Was Saget upset that Loughlin, 54, put Fuller House “into this position?” To that, Saget said, “I’m going to stop talking. I just love who I love. Candace [Cameron-Bure] said it really good at the Kids’ Choice Awards — you love who you love.” Candace, who plays Saget’s on-screen daughter D.J. in Fuller House, said that a “loving family sticks together no matter what” and more at the award show on March 23, while accepting the award for “Favorite Funny TV Show” alongside co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

The cameraman noted that it sounded like Saget was on Loughlin’s “team,” and the actor admitted, “I’m on the team of the people that I love. But uh, life’s complicated. I don’t like talking about it.” Meanwhile, John Stamos, who is Loughlin’s TV husband on the series, kept his response much more hush when approached by the same cameraman. Stamos said he will address the scandal “at some point” but is “just not ready to talk about it.”

Netflix announced that Fuller House would be renewed for a fifth (and final) season on Jan. 31, but the network has yet to speak on Loughlin’s future with the show. The original series propelled Loughlin to sitcom fame as “Aunt Becky” from 1998-1995. Meanwhile, the Hallmark Channel fired the actress just two days after the FBI’s accusations against Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were made public. Loughlin plays Saget’s (eventual) sister-in-law and news anchor co-host in both Full House and the reboot.