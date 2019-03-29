Billie Eilish Drops Debut Full-Length Album & Fans Are Flipping For All 14 Tracks

The global pop phenomenon already has more than a billion streams under her belt but her dedicated fanbase is already streaming her new album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ on repeat.

Billie Eilish, 17, pop music’s most unlikely princess, might have just elevated herself to queen. Her debut full-length album is arguably one of the most anticipated of 2019, and fans were rearing and ready to devour it as soon as it hit streaming services on March 29. After hearing When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? the singer’s ultra loyal fanbase took over the internet with an onslaught of praise. “Album of the year FACTS,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Billie Eilish is a whole a** musical genius.” Billie’s hard-hitting, unapologetic lyrics propelled her to fame, and she delivered all of this and more as a third fan tweeted, “I’m listening Billie’s new album and it’s AMAZING, the sounds, the lyrics, the funny moments, the emotion, it’s such a beautiful album.”

The alt-pop songstress’ record has been a long-time coming, and fans have been asking for it since she released her viral hit “Ocean Eyes” back in November of 2016. The album marks to follow up to 2017’s Don’t Smile At Me EP, and fans are thrilled to finally receive a full collection of tracks. Her beloved singles “you should see me in a crown”, “bury a friend”, and “when the party’s over” all appear on the release.

“I can’t even tell you how anxious I’ve been to get this album out,” Eilish said of her record, according to the New York Times. However, despite skyrocketing to fame, the singer is by no means jaded by her success. “I’m realizing the place I’m in right now is kind of my time, though — my moment,” she said. “These are the good old days.”

Listen to all 14 tracks from Billie’s new album above! The songstress is proving pop music doesn’t always have to be rainbows and butterflies, and fans are only championing her on more with each boundary she breaks.