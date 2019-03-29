Beyonce Steals The Show In Plunging Tuxedo Dress With Nothing Underneath At GLAAD Awards

Beyonce looked absolutely stunning in a tuxedo dress at the 2019 GLAAD Awards on March 28, where she received the Vanguard Award alongside her husband, JAY-Z.

Beyonce, 37, never ceases to amaze us when it comes to her award show looks. You never know what she’s going to whip up, and for the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on March 28, the star pulled out all the stops. The mother-of-three looked drop dead gorgeous for the event which was a very special night for her, as she and husband, JAY-Z, 49, received the Vanguard Award. Not only did we love her fabulous ensemble, her hair, done by long-time hairstylist, Neal Farinah, was done perfectly, while her makeup, done by her makeup artist, Sir John, was flawless, as always.

Bey wore a black, plunging blazer dress for the ceremony, and she went completely braless underneath. Her cleavage was on display as she took the stage and spoke to the crowd alongside her husband, who wore a pink suit jacket and bow-tie. To complete her look, Bey wore her hair in curls and parted down the middle. She also added a diamond necklace and earrings, as well. Gorgeous, as always! Bey and Jay skipped walking the red carpet, but all eyes were on them as they made their way inside the ceremony.

The annual ceremony, hosted by GLAAD, The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, honored Bey and Jay with the Vanguard Award for their support to the LGBTQ community as well as being inclusive in representing the community. GLAAD released a statement about their award, stating, “Beyonce and JAY-Z are longtime allies and supporters of the LGBTQ community who use their global platforms to share messages that inspire and change the world for the better.”

Not only did Beyonce look amazing at the award show, she’s been out and about this week in other gorgeous outfits, especially her look for Diana Ross’s 75th birthday party on March 26. She arrived in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves, but it was her hair that stole the show. Bey’s hair was slicked back super tight into a high ponytail with an extra long braid done to the side. Aside from looking fab, she even serenaded Diana by singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ which seemed to be the highlight of everyone’s night.