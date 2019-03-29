It has been a jam-packed week with a red carpet event or movie premiere almost every night, and some of our favorite celebs rocked gorgeous dresses. Who do you think was the best dressed of the week?

Ashley Graham, 31, looked sexier than ever when she hosted the Season Finale of her Lifetime show, American Beauty Star, on March 27. She opted for a slinky silver Fannie Schiavoni Izabel chainmail dress which featured a low cut cowl neckline that showed off a lot of cleavage. The wrap skirt featured a high-low hem which put her bare legs on full display and she topped the look off with metallic silver ALEVì Milano ankle-strap sandals and dazzling Jack Vartanian chunky diamond earrings. Isla Fisher, 43, on the other hand, went with a fabulous mini dress on the red carpet of the The Beach Bum LA premiere on Thursday March 28. The redhead donned a sparkly purple Spring 2019 Raisa & Vanessa dress with huge shoulder pads and accessorized with Carelle amethyst and diamond drop earrings, a white Tyler Ellis clutch and silver glitter pointy-toed Casadei pumps.

Two of our other best dressed ladies, Lea Michele, 32, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, looked amazing at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 28. Lea opted for a sleeveless, baby pink silk Galvan Sienna Dress, featuring a mock neck. She paired the look with a transparent pink Edie Parker Lara Solid Clutch. Gwyneth also went with a blush pink ensemble, but chose to wear high-waisted metallic trousers with a tied bow belt around her waist with a silk, rhinestone embellished blouse, completely covered in ostrich feathers, both by Peter Pilotto. The actress topped her look off with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Alina Bow Sandals.

Lupita Nyong’o, 36, landed a spot on our best dressed list for the second week in a row. This time, she headed to The View in NYC on March 28 wearing a gorgeous color-blocked outfit. The Us actress, donned a colorful Dorothee Schumacher panel pleated skirt which she tucked a cropped orange cardigan into, topping it off with an oversized green wool cashmere Mansur Gavriel coat. Tying her look together were a gorgeous pair of orange leather Malone Souliers Robyn heels and a Mulberry Gracy purse.

Some of our other favorite looks this week came from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 58, in a strapless black Marc Jacobs Fall 2019 gown with sparkly details, and Heidi Klum, 45, who donned a long black silk Versace gown with a slit on the side, paired with dazzling emerald Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Two Olivias also managed to make our list – both Olivia Wilde, 35, in her gorgeous green Marc Jacobs gown, and Olivia Munn, 38, in her sexy custom black Yanina Couture gown, were in our top ten this week.