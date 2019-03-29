Tea Diets: Celebrity Endorsed Herbal Products For Flat Stomachs Are ‘Unhealthy’ & ‘Dangerous’

Millions of people worldwide look up to stars who promote various types of weight loss trends but experts aren’t so sure these are the healthiest options.

Celebrities from all walks of life have used their social media platforms to promote the latest weight loss fads. These products include everything from detox teas to meal replacement shakes, but are these trends also healthy for you? HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with two experts who broke it down for us. Nutritionist and personal trainer, Amanda Carneiro, warned that these products may simply be a “marketing gimmick.”

“Many of these flat tummy and slimming teas products being promoted are just expensive formulations of teas that have a natural mild laxative effect. It’s just a marketing gimmick!” Amanda said. “I think the use of these teas can send the wrong message and set young girls (and even women) down a path to an unhealthy relationship with food and their bodies, or looking for a quick fix to weight loss.” Females of all ages look up to stars like the Kardashians who promote brands including Flat Tummy and Teami Blends but Amanda said there’s “no magic tea that’s going to fix a poor diet and lifestyle.”

We also dished with certified holistic health coach, Kristin Kilmer, who EXCLUSIVELY said, “If the intestines are compromised with leaky gut or autoimmune issues such as chrone’s, high doses of the teas could cause more irritation which could also lead to mal-absorbed nutrients.” However, Kristin added that “a lot of these herbs alone have good nutritional properties. Most of the ingredients are actually pretty healthy and safe. The controversial ingredient is Senna leaf as it acts as a laxative and for some people, they can become dependent on it as their bowels stop functioning normally.”

Whether or not some should be concerned about possible eating disorders while using these products Amanda explained, “Healthy and sustainable weight loss is achievable, but these teas, no matter how much you drink, aren’t going to magically make anyone slimmer or fitter. Only a healthy diet and lifestyle can do that.” Kristin agreed and added, “If a person is inclined to an eating disorder they may try to take the tea alone without proper healthy meals which could lead to a binge later.”

These type of slimming products made headlines when The Good Place actress and activist, Jameela Jamil, 33, slammed Khloe Kardashian, 34, for an Instagram photo she posted on Mar. 20. The mother-of-one showed off a pink lacy bra and skintight jeans while flaunting her “flat tummy.” Khloe credited the Flat Tummy meal replacement shakes for her incredible weight loss in her caption and said “the progress is undeniable.”

Jameela shaded the reality star and said, “If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy,” and added that “she’d have to” include the side effects. “Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea, and dehydration,” Jameela informed fans looking at Khloe’s ad campaign.

But Raw Fitness owner, Amanda, concluded, “Herbal laxatives, which is what is in most of these teas, are generally safe when used in moderation. But if used in large quantities they can cause dehydration which can lead to serious health issues. Not to mention, these herbs could cause bloating, abdominal pain, gas, and nausea, which isn’t very fun. Many of these teas also contain a high amount of caffeine, which can cause anxiety, restlessness, and sleep disturbances, which is one of the worst things for fat loss.”