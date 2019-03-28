Her’s: 5 Things To Know About The U.K. Band Who Died In A Car Accident On Their U.S. Tour

Both members of the Liverpool-based indie rock band Her’s have been killed in a car accident while traveling from Phoenix to Santa Ana, CA on tour. We’ve got five things to know about the musical duo.

This is just devastating. One of Britain’s most promising up and coming bands Her’s has seen it’s two members perish in a car crash while on tour. The Liverpool based duo of Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died along with their tour manager Trevor Englebrektson in the accident, which occurred as the band was traveling the 350 stretch between their last stop in Phoenix and their scheduled Wed. March 27 show in Santa Ana, CA. The band’s record label Heist or Hit, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “We are all heartbroken…Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious.” We’ve for five things to know about Her’s.

1. Her’s just released their full debut album in 2018.

Last August the duo dropped their 11 song studio debut album Invitation to Her’s. It followed 2017’s debut mini-album Songs Of Her’s which was a collection of singles.

2. Her’s only had two stops left on their U.S. tour.

In addition to their ill-fated gig in Santa Ana, they were scheduled to play in San Diego on March 27 then head back to Europe. They had completed 19 sold out shows across the U.S. and their label said “The pair were one of the UK’s most loved up and coming bands.”

3. Her’s was scheduled to play a number of upcoming European music festivals.

They were on the roster for the Sharpe Music Festival in Slovakia the last weekend of April and at Leeds, England’s 2019 Gold Sounds Festival and Spain’s 2019 Mallorca Live in May, showing their growing popularity.

4. Her’s just taped an acoustic set during SXSW in Austin, TX which is now one of their final recordings.

The band played songs while aboard a boat for a taping that the BBC captured. In their final Twitter post on March 26 just before the accident, @ThatBandOfHers tweeted “Rumour has it that in the morning hours in Austin; two dudes can be seen floating around the Ladybird Lake on barge, and if you keep very still a little tune might float your way Thanks to the @ bbcintroducing gang for capturing this~ !” with the YouTube video of their impromptu concert.

2. The band’s musicians Stephan and Audun were like brothers and they adored their fans.

In Heist or Hit’s Facebook post about the duo’s passing, they noted that “To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers.” The message continued, “They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet.”

Our thoughts go out to Stephan and Audun’s family and friends during this tragic time.