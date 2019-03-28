Tristan Thompson’s Nervous To Watch His Drama With Jordyn Woods Play Out On New Season Of ‘KUWTK

From the new ‘KUWTK’ season 16 trailer, it’s appears Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods will be a big storyline. Now the NBA star is terrified to see how it all ends up on TV.

A weeping Khloe Kardashian appears to be confessing her pain over Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Kylie Jenner‘s now former BFF Jordyn Woods in the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 16 trailer. She looks into the camera and cries as she says ” It just sucks it has to be so public,” and “I’m not just a TV show…this is my life.” While the cheating scandal isn’t officially brought up, it’s pretty clear what Khloe’s pain is about. Now the 27-year-old NBA star is absolutely dreading watching how it plays out on TV and what kind of edit he gets. “Tristan has no idea exactly what is going to be in the new season of KUWTK which makes him scared and nervous,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He already feels horrible after seeing the new trailer and fears that he will be painted as some bad guy or monster that he is not. Tristan will admit that he is no angel, but he is not a devil either. Tristan has immense respect for Khloe, the mother of his daughter, and he is upset that she may have felt otherwise at anytime,” our source continues. Khloe is the mother to their 11-month-old daughter True Thompson and is heard saying in the trailer “Tristan might love me — whatever that means — but he has no respect for me whatsoever.” Ouch!

“Tristan feels bad about the mistakes he made in his relationship with Khloe, he never meant to hurt or disrespect her. Tristan has been trying to repair things and move on from the rocky past but now fears that the new season will make things more difficult for him and the whole family who are trying to heal from their split,” our source explains.

While Tristan may be dreading watching this season of KUWTK, Khloe, 34, had to actually live through his cheating drama in with the show’s camera’s rolling. “Khloe is emotional over the upcoming season of KUWTK. She feels this is her most raw, real season ever. She shed a lot of tears while filming during one of the most challenging times in her life,” our insider explains. “Khloe is not looking forward to reliving the betrayal, anger, disrespect and hurt feelings that will unravel over the next several weeks as the episodes air. She can’t bear to watch. Khloe is preparing herself for a challenging time as the begins to share with her fans exactly what she went through with Tristan.”