Tori Spelling Slammed For Promoting Muffins As A Healthy Snack For Her Kids

Tori Spelling is facing backlash after sharing an Instagram ad claiming muffins are a healthy food that she ‘feels good’ about feeding her kids. Her 1.3 million followers are not having it.

After Tori Spelling, 45, tried to pass off muffins as a nutritious snack in a new ad, fans are bashing the actress for her choice. The surprising social media post praised Little Bites muffins as the perfect choice to give to her children. “This mom of 5 finds snack time a balancing act between pleasing my kiddos and feeling good as a parent about what I’m feeding them,” she started off by saying, below a slideshow post of her kids. “Thank you @littlebitessnacks for being yummy and kiddo approved ( my littles ❤️ the Chocolate Chip Muffins, Blueberry Muffins, and Strawberry Yogurt Muffins) while this mama bear is grateful that #lovelittlebites has no high fructose or corn syrup and is made with real ingredients like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas,” she added in the caption.

Fans couldn’t quite get behind the post, and her comments soon flooded with followers who took issue with her words. “So bad for you…full of fat and preservatives,” one fan wrote. “Processed crap,” another said. “Cmon.. check yo labels girl! If we know better, we should do better. There is nothing healthy about these and trying to pass them off as such is a true disservice to your fans,” one person remarked. The star did clearly spell out the post was an advertisement for the company, but that didn’t stop fans from expressing disappointment for her word choice. “I did see it was an ad but I just expected more from her. (Not sure why?) If she needs the money I have no judgement but I don’t appreciate that she is trying to pass these off to her followers as “healthy.” We get enough false advertising everywhere we look,” one lamented. HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep of Tori’s for comment.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star shares five children with her hubby, Dean McDermott, including Liam, 12, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. While her youngest wasn’t featured in the new ad, the rest of her kids were.

The star has spoken out about facing scrutiny in the past. “I have dealt with it forever, but when they say things about your kids, you’re just like… ‘What?’ Everyone is so anti-bullying these days, but it feels like lately with celebrities, that doesn’t apply,” she told Us Weekly in February. “You can say whatever you want about celebrities and their kids, their family, but you can’t say it anywhere else in any other profession.”