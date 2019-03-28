Shaylen’s New Jam ‘BTW’ Is The Perfect Post Break-Up Song: First Listen

Republic Records artist Shaylen debuts poppy hit ‘BTW,’ that’s reminiscent of our fave Camila Cabello and Bebe Rexha jams. Listen here, first!

Shaylen may have definitely listened in on every post-breakup conversation a girl has had with her friends, when she talks about how her ex “wasn’t really that good in bed.” The singer-songwriter combined all of those very real thoughts into her new jam “BTW,” that joins her other introductory singles “Isn’t You” and “El Dorado.” Shaylen shows off her sassy twang as she sings, “Yeah, you ain’t no porn star baby, yeah you are kinda lazy, and I was always faking with you.” I think we’ve all been there before… She continues, “Pick up your clothes, you know how it goes, we’re over. I promise we’re good, I don’t really need the closure.” The song is as catchy as it is real AF.

“Like all my songs, ‘BTW’ is a true story,” Shaylen, who hails from Dallas, TX, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of the new song. “I have an Ex who thought he was the bomb in bed. He wasn’t. He WAS emotionally abusive though. That taught me a lot about what I need in a relationship. You fill my emotional bucket and I’ll fill yours. Great sex is a bonus though, NOT the great equalizer that people think it is.” The song, while fun and easy to bop along to, is also a powerful anthem for women who take the reigns on their relationships and their sex lives. Shaylen’s other singles follow suit, like “El Dorado,” which is “about a man in search of the city of gold. I am the gold.” “I’m definitely a feminist,” she explained in her bio, “and I’m very unapologetic with who I am. It’s not easy to get there. It’s definitely been a process and a journey of figuring out this is me.”

I think we can all agree that we need more artists like Shaylen, with that outlook, in the music industry! We can’t wait to hear more from her! Listen to “BTW” now!