‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer Previews Explosive Fight Between NeNe Leakes & The Cast Before She Storms Out

Things are heating up in the ATL! The ‘RHOA’ cast is in rare form in the season 11 reunion trailer and it looks like it’s going to be NeNe Leakes against.. well, everyone! And, Cynthia admits that friendships are strained over ‘NeNe’s petty-a** sh*t’!

This may just be thee most intense reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, ever! In the first trailer for the season 11 reunion, NeNe Leakes‘ friendship with her fellow cast members — Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Shamari DeVoe, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam — is on the line over what Cynthia labels as “petty a** shit.” The trailer opens with Cynthia and NeNe discussing their fractured friendship, before the reunion moves into Porsha licking her fiance’s tattoos, to Kandi crying over her reconciliation with Cynthia, and NeNe’s husband Greg’s cancer battle, and so. much. more.

The three-part reunion begins on Sunday, April 7 at 8 PM, with part one, which dives into Porsha’s relationship with Dennis. Andy Cohen questions her about if she is concerned or not about the apparent permanent ink of his ex’s on his body. But, Porsha doesn’t seem phased as she admits she licks his body on the parts where he’s covered with names of his ex’s. Kandi later becomes emotional when the topic of her surrogacy journey comes up.

Part two — which airs on Sunday, April 14 at 8 PM on Bravo — shows NeNe’s husband, Gregg talking about the state of his marriage, as Marlo and Tanya relive season 11’s drama and about the “Bye Wig” party.And, the three-part reunion concludes on Sunday, April 21, with the rest of the “Bye Wig” drama. Cynthia reveals more about her relationship, Eva’s wedding (and her finances) are rehashed, and Cynthia and NeNe got at it. The preview trailer closes with NeNe storming off as Cynthia says, “If NeNe wants to fall out over this petty-ass s—t then let us fall out over it,” Cynthia says in the trailer after host Andy Cohen continues to push an issue with NeNe.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 airs Sunday at 8 PM on Bravo. After the reunion, Bravo will air a new three-part special series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Having a Baby beginning Sunday, April 28.