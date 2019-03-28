Priyanka Chopra just became the queen of vacation, thanks to her sexy beach outfits while in Miami this week. From her bikini to her teal dress, her outfits have never been more stylish.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, has been enjoying her Miami Beach getaway with new husband, Nick Jonas, 26, this week. The former Quantico actress is in Florida filming the newest Jonas Brothers music video, and she has proved that her vacation style is super chic. Since arriving in Miami on Monday, March 25, Priyanka has worn a slew of beachy looks – each one better than the next. She opted to wear a pastel-colored striped bandeau Montce Kayla Bikini Top in Mallorca Stripe, which had a cute little bow in the center, and paired it with a matching high-waisted pleated skirt, which featured chunky white buttons down the front. She chose not to wear anything over the top of the bathing suit, letting the tiny bandeau speak for itself. She topped the look off with a pair of oversized gray sunglasses and a straw beach hat.

Another one of our favorite outfits from her trip, was her $340 spaghetti strap Sandro knitted long maxi dress in Peche, which is a metallic burnt orange with narrow straps. She accessorized the look with a new pair of sunnies, this time opting for Le Specs Supastar Sunglasses. From then on, her looks only got more stylish. She spent the day on a boat with Nick’s brothers, Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, along with Joe’s girlfriend, Sophie Turner, 23, while wearing a stylish bikini. Priyanka wore an emerald green Nookie bikini featuring the Safari Halter Bandeau top which had a cutout tortoise circle in the center, with the matching high-waisted bottoms which featured a tortoise belt. On top of the two-piece she donned a bright floral Sensi Studio Printed satin cover-up with an orchids and mosaic pattern all over it.

Her most recent looks, and possibly our all time favorites, were her teal dress and crochet cover-up. Priyanka spent the day on the beach wearing a $385, mint green Ph5 Parlor Tank Dress, which was skin tight and featured thick straps, while the striped skirt of the dress hugged her petite frame perfectly. The dress was unbelievably flattering, and she made it look even better with white, cat-eye Poppy Lissiman Coco Husk Sunglasses, a huge Versace Logo Canvas Tote, and a beach hat.

That same day, she was boarding a yacht when she donned a sheer white lace PilyQ Water Lily Noah Tunic Cover-Up which was super short and featured a criss-cross bodice, on top of a white Wolford Jamaika Bodysuit. She accessorized with the same Versace beach bag, gold Brian Atwood Agata Leather Slingback Flats, and the same cute pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.