Porsha Williams Admits She Has ‘Mommy Brain’ 5 Days After Giving Birth To Baby PJ

Less than a week after giving birth to her first child, Porsha Williams is still suffering from ‘mommy brain,’ and she’s ready for it to end already!

Porsha Williams, 37, is relishing in her first few days of motherhood, but there are some struggles that come with having a newborn, too! Porsha shared a photo of her little girl, Pilar Jhena, on Instagram March 27, but after uploading it, she commented, “Haaa I keep posting on my page thinking it’s @pilarjhena page lmao when does the mommy brain end.” With a newborn to take care of, it’s only natural that Porsha’s brain would be all over the place! Plus, she’s now running her Instagram account and one for her baby girl — it’s a lot to handle!

The sweet photo of Pilar only showed the back of the baby’s head, but fans and Porsha’s friends could not get enough of the little girl’s sweet baby hairs. “Oooh yes head full,” Tiny Harris commented, while Kenya Moore wrote, “Yaaaaas let the laying down of the baby hair begin!” Cynthia Bailey also commented on the pic, writing, “Awwww” with a heart emoji, and Eva Marcille commented,”So precious.” In the pic, Pilar is wrapped in a floral blanket with matching head scarf, and Porsha captioned it, “This is what gave mommy all that heart burn.”

Porsha and her fiance, Dennis McKinley, welcomed Pilar on March 22. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was super open with fans about her pregnancy journey, and often shared photos of her baby bump on social media. After Pilar was born, Porsha posted a video of herself wearing black lingerie while super pregnant, and wrote in the caption, “Adjusting to motherhood will text back loved ones soon!”

We have yet to see a full photo of Pilar’s face, but we don’t blame Porsha for wanting to keep her baby to herself for the time being!