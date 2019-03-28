Pink Drops Surprise Song ‘Hustle’ & Reveals Star-Studded Track List For New Album

Pink’s new album is just around the corner & fans can’t wait after the release of her hard-hitting, rockin’ anthem ‘Hustle’ on March 28.

Pink, 39, didn’t come to play with her new single. “Hustle” is a badass anthem for the ages and the singer didn’t hold back in the song’s lyrics about love gone wrong. “You took my love, mistook it for weakness/ I guarantee I won’t repeat this, no/ Don’t try to hustle me/ I live my life like a bullet in a gun, give you all my love till my patience is done/ Oh no, don’t try to hustle me,” she belts out in one verse. She even adds an exasperated “b*tch please” at one point, likely sending anyone who’s ever broken her heart running for the hills.

The new track isn’t the only thing Pink’s fans are excited over today. The star has also released the official track list to her brand new album and she’s got some all-star collaborations coming! The record is set to feature country crooner Chris Stapleton, 40, as well as R&B hit-maker Khalid, 21. Plus, Pink is even delving into the dance music scene with a joint track with electronic music duo Cash Cash.

“Hustle” marked the second single to be released from the forthcoming album, and delivered an entirely different sound than the initial one. “Walk Me Home” arrived on February 20 and was a gorgeous display of Pink’s vocal abilities. The slow-moving ballad centered upon finding the “good” in the world amid hard times, and the songstress instantly had fans in their feels after the song’s release.

Listen to Pink’s rocking new anthem above! The song is undeniably catchy, and we can’t wait to hear what the rest of the singer’s album sounds like when it drops later this month on April 26.