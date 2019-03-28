Phaedra Parks Still Hopes To Return To ‘RHOA’ After Fallout With Kandi: She ‘Would Love’ A Comeback

Phaedra Parks misses what ‘RHOA’ did for ‘her career’ and wouldn’t hesitate joining the main cast again, but not everyone is ‘supportive’ of a possible comeback — or even expects one.

Phaedra Parks, 45, was missing from Seasons 10 and 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s now “hopeful that one day she could return to Housewives full time,” a source close to the franchise EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. She’s ready to jump on an offer, as our source adds that “Phaedra would love to come back to RHOA if she was asked to return as a cast member.” While her resume brims with titles such as author and managing partner at a law firm, Phaedra still “misses the show and loved what it did for her career.” But an invite back would be tricky, as one former castmate is still holding a grudge.

“Phaedra was not asked back after the entire Kandi [Burruss] fight as she knows a lot of people were disappointed in her with how all of that went down,” our source explains of the incident that happened in early 2017. Nearly two years later, only one Atlanta lady is not willing to show some mercy after the fallout. “Everyone except Kandi is supportive of Phaedra returning to the franchise,” our source reveals. “The other ladies completely respect and understand Kandi’s feelings, however, they know Phaedra makes for great drama and great TV.”

But that doesn’t mean they’re expecting her to actually come on board for a future season. “They see how happy Phaedra is with her boys and her new man. Nobody expects her to come back,” our source reveals. Phaedra became Instagram official with Chicago radio host Tone Kapone on New Year’s Day 2019, and is still busy raising her two young sons that she shares with ex-husband Apollo Nida: Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5.

During the Season 9 reunion of RHOA, which aired in May 2017, Phaedra confessed that she told her co-star Porsha Williams, 37, that Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, tried to drug and take advantage of the former Miss USA. Phaedra admitted that she didn’t actually know whether the allegations were “true or not,” and Porsha was horrified, as she falsely believed that Kandi told all of this to Phaedra and therefore went on to repeat the accusations during Season 9. These accusations devastated Kandi, which she denied. The Bravo star was so rocked by the allegations, she would even take her leave from RHOA if Phaedra were to return, which she EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.