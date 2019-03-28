‘Double Shot At Love’ Trailer: Pauly D & Vinny Meet 20 Gorgeous Women On Their Journey To Find Love

DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are ready to leave the bachelor life behind to find love on MTV’s ‘Double Shot At Love,’ and in this new trailer, it looks like they both start falling fast for some of the women!

Twenty lucky women are getting the chance to date Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino on the new show, Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny, and the official first trailer is finally here! In the new preview, the Jersey Shore stars meet the ladies, and it doesn’t take long before they start getting acquainted with them. “This is getting real,” Vinny admits at one point. Meanwhile, Pauly can be seen comforting a woman who is crying, and tells her, “You know I like you. You can’t let the other girls get to you.”

Plus, of course, there’s also some drama! Naturally, not all the ladies get along, and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to win the hearts of their dream guido. The trailer shows the guys embarking on fun-filled dates with their women, as well as the girls seemingly competing against one another. The 20 women on the show will be competing against one another, with Pauly and Vinny choosing who will stay on the show…and who will go home. However, in the end, it’s the ladies who hold the ultimate power, as they’ll get to choose the man whose love they’re competing for.

Vinny and Pauly have embraced the single life on Jersey Shore for year, but at 31 and 38 years old, respectively, they’re ready to settle down and find love. The women competing for their hearts range from ages 22-30, and hail from across the United States.

Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny premieres on MTV April 11 with back-to-back episodes at 8:00 p.m.