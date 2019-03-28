Olivia Culpo Gives Major Summer Vibes By Lounging On The Beach In Tiny String Bikini

Olivia Culpo is continuing her reign as the undisputed queen of beach. She’s rocked two killer bikinis in two days while in Miami, including super sexy string number.

Olivia Culpo is treating herself to a relaxing spring break in Miami and is enjoying the warm sunshine in a sexy string bikini. The 26-year-old beauty is rigorous about her fitness routine and it sure shows in an Instagram pic she shared of her killer beach body on March 27. In a stunning photo Olivia is seen laying on her side on a beach lounger with a white towel underneath her and her bikini is one of the sexiest she’s ever worn, and as fans know, she’s donned many. It’s made up of tiny nude colored strings meshed together on top while a wide series of strings goes across her hips on the bottoms. It’s the perfect showcase for Olivia’s tight abs and enviable cleavage.

The sun is starting to set in the pic, lighting the photo beautifully and showing off the pale pink color of the rose in a glass she’s holding up to her hip. It’s also giving Olivia’s skin a glowing golden color. In a second photo she’s looking down from the camera and has her hand running through her hair while the white sandy beach and ocean can be seen. Appropriately, Olivia captioned the pic “Life’s a beach” and fans are living for it. Many ladies commented “I need this bikini” as it’s such a sexy style. Sadly Olivia didn’t tag what brand it is.

As if that gorgeous look wasn’t enough, the very next day Olivia swapped the string suit for a red bikini while hanging out with model pal Devon Windsor, 25. It feature high cut hips to show off the beauty queen’s long, toned legs. Paparazzi managed to capture their March 28 sunbathing session as Devon crushed it in a yellow high-waisted two piece.

March has been a very bikini friendly month on Olivia’s Instagram. She rocked a different red two piece with high hip cut bottoms while on a trip to Mexico on March 15. 10 days prior on March 5 Olivia was back on a tropical beach in a burgundy bikini, although she wrapped a green beach towel around her hips. The pic showed off her killer six-pack abs that she works so hard for at the gym. The stunner has revealed in past interviews that her favorite forms of fitness are boxing and pilates, which are both great core workouts so no wonder her torso is so toned.