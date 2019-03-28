What do you get the diva who has everything for her birthday? A silly string fight, of course! Mariah Carey got treated to a fun night to celebrate her 49th by her boyfriend, friends, and twins, and it looked like a blast.

Even divas like to unwind! Mariah Carey celebrated her birthday on March 27 in the best way possible, getting surprised with an impromptu party by her friends, boyfriend, and kids. Mariah had a small break from her Caution tour after hitting New York City on March 25, and spent it with her loved ones as she turned 49 years old. The “A No No” singer posted the cutest video on her Instagram, taken by a friend, that showed boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 35, launching a full-on silly string attack in her hotel suite! Her seven-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, were absolutely ecstatic when they got to join in and cover their mom in the pink string. Gotta admit, it looks really fun!

Mimi took it like a champ and was giggling the whole time, yelling “you hate me!” as they all told her how much they loved her. She tried to escape, but Moroccan was way to fast! Somehow, she managed to steal the canister from Bryan and tried to get him. But alas, it was out of string. Sorry, girl. Only Mariah could manage to still look fabulous while covered head to toe in silly string. The “We Belong Together” singer was wearing a t-shirt, a mini skirt, and fishnet tights for her casual birthday bash. She didn’t post on Instagram what she got, but there was major birthday loot behind her in pink wrapping paper. Honestly, what do you even get Mariah Carey for her birthday??

It’s not just Mariah’s birthday, you know. March marks the birthdays of several music legends, and she made sure to graciously acknowledge that on Instagram. Elton John, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga, and Celine Dion are all March-born Aries. Seriously; did their parents all know that they’d become the biggest names in music or something if they were born this month?

And speaking of diva birthdays, Diana’s 75th bash was one for the record books. Not only did she have two fabulous outfit changes during the star-studded party, but Beyonce serenaded her with “Happy Birthday” on the dance floor. What a night!