Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Pregnant After She & Heather Sanders Paint Their Nails Blue & Pink

Stormi could potentially be a big sister sooner than we thought! Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner has baby number two on the way due to her latest pic!

Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, 21, shared a seemingly casual photo on Instagram on March 26 of her and friend Heather Sanders’ cute new nails. But fans have started thinking that there could be a hidden, deeper message to the color tones on Kylie and Heather’s nails – the young women featured ombré nail art in pink and blue coloring (and their hands were in front of a pink and blue background, too!), which is often representative of either a baby boy or girl. Kylie captioned her photo, “Back at it again with nail bae,” along with the manicure emoji, prompting many to question if Kylie is actually pregnant again.

“Hinting again maybe? Baby girl or baby boy nails?” A fan asked in the comment section. Another person said, “More like back at it again with a second baby.” That wasn’t it for the fan speculation – another person said on the post, “All I see in this picture is that she’s pregnant with a girl or boy???!!!??”

If Kylie was spilling at a potential pregnancy from her pic, that would be much more than she revealed last time around – for her first child with 27-year-old rapper Travis Scott, one-year-old Stormi Webster, Kylie and Travis kept the pregnancy completely under wraps until after sweet little Stormi was born in Feb. 2018. Kylie revealed that she had been pregnant in a video, showcasing her journey that she experienced privately with friends and family. Maybe, if Kylie is actually pregnant again, she wants to let the public in a little bit on her journey through carrying a child. And maybe, by Heather being in the photo with blue nails, it was indicating that both are pregnant again – the two were previously pregnant at the same time, with Heather calling Kylie her “pregnant sister” in an Instagram post.

But then again, Kylie and Heather’s nails could really just be due to liking the colors pink and blue – they are fun colors, and it could easily mean nothing. We guess we’ll have to wait and see if Kylie gives any updates if she’s pregnant again!