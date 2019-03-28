Who Wore It Better?
Khloe Kardashian Vs. Jordyn Woods: Who Rocks Long Peroxide Blonde Hair & A Skin-Tight Dress Better?

Backgrid/Splash News
Khloe Kardashian at her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell's 82nd birthday celebration at The Marine Room in San Diego, wearing a black leather skirt with fabric bustier detailing. July 26, 2016.
Jordyn Woods leaves Zuma restaurant with her Mum Elizabeth, March 28, 2019.
Khloe Kardashian at Scott Disick birthday celebration, 1 OAK at The Mirage, Las Vegas - May 27, 2016. WEARING HOUSE OF CB
Jordyn Woods at 15th Annual American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' Red Dress Collection show, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week - February 7, 2019.
Jordyn Woods stepped out in London on Mar. 27 while flaunting long blonde hair and a tight dress, and we’re comparing her new look to a time when Khloe Kardashian looked very similar in 2016.

Jordyn Woods, 21, turned heads on Mar. 27 when she was out and about in London looking amazing, but also very different! The influencer showed off a new hairstyle of long blonde hair while rocking a sexy tight peach-colored dress under a silver jacket during the outing, and it reminded us of a time Khloe Kardashian, 34, rocked a similar look two years ago!

Khloe’s look also consisted of long blonde locks and a flattering beige suede tight dress. She wore the eye-catching fashion choice at her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell‘s 82nd birthday celebration in San Diego on July 26, 2016, and looked just as flawless as Jordyn! Both ladies, who are currently not on speaking terms due to Jordyn’s shocking cheating scandal with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 28, chose to wear heels with their twin wardrobes. Jordyn went with a silver open-toe choice and Khloe went with classic tan heels with a pointy toe.

Since both Jordyn and Khloe are natural brunettes, witnessing them occasionally go blonde is always a fun sight to see. Khloe’s known for flaunting different hairstyles, including platinum blonde, but this is the first time Jordyn has debuted the color. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner, 21, has definitely tried out different highlighted colors before but never full-on blonde.

Khloe Kardashian (left) at her grandmother Mary Jo “Mo” Campbell’s birthday party in July 2016, and Jordyn Woods (right) in London on March 27, 2019.

Since Jordyn recently cut her hair into a short bob, we’re thinking the blonde locks were either extensions or a wig, but either way, she looked great! As far as the dresses go, Khloe and Jordyn have always managed to wear choices that hug their figures in appealing ways, so we’re not surprised, but we’re certainly impressed.