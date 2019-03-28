Khloe Kardashian ‘Can’t Bear’ To Relive Tristan Thompson’s ‘Betrayal’ When New Season Of ‘KUWTK’ Premieres

Khloe Kardashian considers Season 16 of ‘KUWTK’ her most ‘raw’ and ‘real’ yet, as she is letting viewers see what ‘exactly’ happened between her and Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, screamed, cried and vented her frustrations in the Season 16 trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and she’s still in her feelings after filming the upcoming season. “Khloe is emotional over the upcoming season of KUWTK. She feels this is her most raw, real season ever,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She shed a lot of tears while filming during one of the most challenging times in her life.” Fans will see what led up to the Good American co-founder’s split with Tristan Thompson, 28, in the show’s season premiere on March 31, among other family drama.

The pain is still too fresh for Khloe, after family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, claimed that Tristan kissed her on the lips at his house party on Feb. 17. “Khloe is not looking forward to reliving the betrayal, anger, disrespect and hurt feelings that will unravel over the next several weeks as the episodes air,” our source continues. “She can’t bear to watch.” And that’s because the reality show star didn’t hold back on revealing what really happened in the relationship, as our source adds, “Khloe is preparing herself for a challenging time as she begins to share with her fans exactly what she went through with Tristan.”

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, 38, tweeted the new KUWTK trailer on March 27, and the blonde beauty got a lot of screen time. In one clip, she screamed into the phone, “My family was ruined!” She raised her voice in another phone call, as she yelled “LIAR!!” We were given more context behind Khloe’s distress as she said at one point, “Tristan may love me, whatever that means, but he has no respect for me, whatsoever.”

This won’t be the first time Khloe had to relive a scandal on-screen. Season 15 of KUWTK recapped the aftermath of Tristan’s first cheating scandal, after the family watched footage of him fooling around with two women at a hookah lounge just two days before Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan’s now 11-month-old daughter, True Thompson.