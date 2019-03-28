Khloe Kardashian Says ‘Stay Away From People Who Play The Victim’ & Fans Think She’s Shading Jordyn

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t let her anger go, as she issued a warning against those who play the ‘victim’ card right after the new ‘KUWTK’ trailer showed Khloe screaming ‘LIAR’ at her phone.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is not naming names, but fans can only think of one after her latest cryptic Instagram message. “Stay away from people who play the victim knowing they’re in the wrong,” read the adage on Khloe’s Instagram Story, which the Good American co-founder shared on March 27. The quote popped up on the same day the new Season 16 trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians surfaced, which showed the fuming reality show star scream “LIAR!!!” while either watching something on her cell phone or speaking in the middle of a phone conversation. While it’s unclear who was on the opposite end of that insult, Khloe took to Twitter on March 1 to accuse former family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, of “lying.”

Khloe fired off the accusatory tweet on the same day Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview aired on March 1. Kylie Jenner’s former ride-or-die admitted that Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, kissed her on the lips as she left an after-party at his house in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. She explained that she withheld telling Khloe about the kiss because the model didn’t want to “throw more fuel to the fire,” but insisted that she’s “not the reason that Tristan and Khloé aren’t together.” In the new KUWTK trailer, Khloe tells someone, ”You called me and said you were the watchdog.” It’s not confirmed if Jordyn was supposed to be that “watchdog,” so fans will have to stay tuned for future episodes after the season premiere on March 31.

We learned why exactly Khloe felt so betrayed by Jordyn, asides from the kiss. “Khloe still cannot believe Jordyn is telling people she reached out to her. Khloe doesn’t understand why Jordyn went on Jada [Pinkett Smith’s] show,” a source close to True Thompson’s mom EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on March 10. “She’s finding it very hard to wrap her head around and is telling people she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to forgive her for that.”

“It’s not the fact that she hooked up with Tristan,” our source continued. “Khloe wishes Jordyn just called her and said, ‘I made a mistake and I’m sorry,’ and she’s upset she never got that.”