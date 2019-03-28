John Cena Spotted On Cuddly Date With Mystery Woman In Vancouver — See Pic

John Cena enjoyed a romantic walk and night out with a beautiful woman in Canada.

John Cena’s moving on! The 41-year-old WWE fighter was seen arm-in-arm with a beautiful brunette woman in Vancouver, Canada, according to TMZ. The two reportedly enjoyed a four-hour dinner together, and were all smiles while walking outside at night.

The mystery woman held onto John’s arm as they walked, and John wore a grey long-sleeved t-shirt and dark wash jeans. John’s dinner date wore a red shirt, black leggings, and a black leather jacket. John is currently working in Canada to film Playing with Fire, a movie set for a 2020 release. John’s film is with other stars including Halloween actress Judy Greer, 43, and Keanu actor Keegan-Michael Key, 48.

While John and 35-year-old ex-fiancée Total Bellas star Nikki Bella were together for six years, she has moved on with former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, 36. An insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife just how John felt about Nikki and Artem dating.

“He supports her and will always love her for the person she was to him and the time they had together,” our source revealed. “If Nikki is finding love elsewhere, he is happy for her and has nothing ever bad to say about either of them. He hasn’t heard about them kissing but he is not worried about it because that is what happens when you date someone. John doesn’t allow there to be any drama, as he doesn’t play high school games. Nikki is an amazing woman to him and she should have the best life possible with anyone she wants.”

Hopefully, Nikki would feel the same way about John and his potential new flame – even though HollywoodLife heard EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the former couple that friends and family of theirs wouldn’t be surprised were they to get back together. For now, though, we hope both of them are happy with whoever they may be dating!