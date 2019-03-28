Sophie Turner Celebrates #JoeDay With Sweet Tribute To Fiance: See His Flirty Response

Engaged couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were unafraid to show a little PDA on social media in honor of ‘National Joe Day.’

It feels like there really is a national holiday for everything – including National Joe Day, apparently, which fell on March 27. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, 23, commemorated “her” Joe [fiancé and “Sucker” singer Joe Jonas, 29] with a social media shoutout, and he publicly responded to her that in the pic, he was, “checking u out tho [sic].” Cute and flirty – seems right for this young couple!

Sophie originally posted an Instagram Story dedicated to her partner. “Apparently it’s #JoeDay so here’s my favorite Joe of them all,” Sophie cheekily captioned the photo of Joe on her Instagram Story. “My Joe.” She shared a pic of Joe sitting down, wearing a short-sleeved tropical shirt and sunglasses, holding what appeared to be a cigar. She tagged his Instagram handle beneath the photo, prompting his response.

The two celebs have been engaged since October 2017. While Sophie celebrated National Joe Day, the star also has the final season of her HBO hit show to look forward to – the eighth season premiere is on April 14. Joe surely is supporting his fiancée, but he also is hard at work – Joe and his brothers Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, recently announced their band’s reunion along with their song and music video, “Sucker.” The women in the Jonas Brothers’ lives were featured heavily in the music video – Sophie, Nick’s wife Isn’t It Romantic? actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, 32, were the video girls accompanying the song in the video.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a National Sophie Day that we all can celebrate, but regardless, we think that Joe is likely observing that every day of the year! We can’t wait to see more from this flirtatious and fun couple flaunting their PDA in the future.