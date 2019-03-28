Jessie J Celebrates 31st Birthday By Stripping Down For Sexy Shower Pic

It’s your birthday and you’re hot, so how do you celebrate? By taking a sexy pic, of course. That’s what Jessie J did on her 31st birthday, and there’s no doubt about it; Channing Tatum is one lucky dude.

That’s one way to celebrate your birthday! Jessie J just revealed that she has a wicked sense of humor, and even better friends, when she reposted a scandalous pic on Instagram in honor of her 31st. The pic shows Jessie posing in the shower while giving a come hither stare — and her butt is completely exposed. Needless to say, it’s incredibly sexy. If you manage to tear your eyes away from her half of the photo, though, you may notice that her friend is just casually sitting on the toilet with his pants down. This is too funny.

The dude in question is Jessie’s hair and makeup artist, Eduardo Ponce. Eduardo captioned the hilarious pic, “There is no better picture to sum up our friendship. I love you @jessiej happiest of birthdays my Aries soul sister. Grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for all you do. Our memories I will cherish forever. We have shared the ultimate tour life BOY 😂 wishing you many more years ♥️♥️ my secret lover for life 👵🏼👴🏼”. When Jessie reposted it, she wrote, “The picture @eduardoponcehair posted for my birthday 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 This picture says everything about our friendship my secret lover. 👵🏻👴🏻.”

How cute! Jessie’s having a pretty bangin’ birthday. Her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, also posted a darling tribute to her on Instagram in honor of her big day. Channing and Jessie have been dating since October 2018, following his divorce from Jenna Dewan that April, and they’ve been inseparable. His post was a sweet pic of Jessie bathed in sunlight, captioned, “Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.” Aww!

Shortly before Jessie’s birthday, the couple were all loved up in London. The Magic Mike star and the “Bang Bang” singer were spotted on March 14 holding hands while taking a romantic stroll through the city. They looked so happy together. As they walked hand in hand, they kept stopping to give each other big grins. What a cute couple!