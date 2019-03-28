Hailey Baldwin Rocks A ‘Bieber’ Hat After Justin Shuts Down Haters Who Want Him With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber showed support for his wife Hailey Baldwin in an Instagram comment, so now she’s showing support for him by proudly wearing his name on her hat!

Model Hailey Baldwin, 22, stepped out in a hot workout outfit on March 27, days after her husband, “What Do You Mean?” singer Justin Bieber, 25, came to Hailey’s defense in a response on an Instagram picture of her. The young model stepped out of a pilates class showing that she’s all about supporting her husband, too – she wore a black and gold hat that read “Bieber.” She rocked a grey sports bra and bright green shorts, with a grey sweatshirt wrapped around her waist. She walked around in white sneakers and held a beverage after attending the workout class.

Hailey’s outfit showed off her toned physique, and she seemed to be without a care after the drama that went down just two days beforehand. On Monday, Justin had shared an intimate photo of his wife in bed wearing just a tank top and underwear. A fan commented on the photo “You are NOT in love with Hailey!” The person continued their allegations, “You only married her to get back at [Selena Gomez, 26] plus Hailey sleeps with men like [Shawn Mendes, 20] for fame and she’s racist.” While Justin dated Selena for years before he was with Hailey, and while Hailey was rumored to be with Shawn before she got back together with Justin, Justin and Hailey are married now. Their romantic pasts clearly are just that: in their past.

Justin was definitely not here for the comment, and decided to write a lengthy response that put that fan – and anyone who is skeptical about his relationship with Hailey – in place. “A logical person doesn’t talk or think this way,” Justin said in his caption. “U should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena. She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

“This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHATs good for me,” Justin continued in his comment. “Hailey is my Bride period if you [don’t] like that or support that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your [sic] not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your [sic] parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything.”

Even though it must be difficult to experience all of the criticism over her marriage, we’re glad to see Hailey out and about, enjoying her workout, and supporting the man she loves.