GLAAD Media Awards Red Carpet 2019: Olivia Munn & More Shine During Arrivals

These stars slay all day on the reg, and they brought their A-game to the GLAAD Media Awards red carpet, too. Celebs like Olivia Munn, Meghan Trainor & more rocked impeccable fashion as they arrived at the 2019 ceremony on March 28.

It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for. The GLAAD Media Awards are one of the most fun awards show of the year, and so many of our favorite celebrities attended the March 28 event. Before heading into the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, stars hit the red carpet to show off their sexy and trendy fashion choices. We’re positively swooning over the outfits worn to the annual show, which honors “how LGBTQ images in the media moved culture forward over the last 30 years and will celebrate the next generation of diverse LGBTQ creators, actors, and storytellers who are raising the bar at a critical time in our community and our country,” according to executive producer Rich Ferraro.

Olivia Munn wore a stunning black gown with a sheer top that featured two elaborate peacocks facing each other in black fabric on the front of the gown. Their tail feathers then dropped down in a patter along her sleeves. SO stunning! Singer Meghan Trainor was bright and festive for the event, wearing a sleeveless yellow floor-length gown and matching sheer jacket to the ceremony and looked like human sunshine in the outfit. She’ll be one of the award presenters during the event.

Grey’s Anatomy star Jake Borelli absolutely brought his fashion A-game in a black suit covered with a bright floral pattern including pink, green and yellow blooms. LGBTQ rights activist Jacob Tobia donned a green gown and matched their blue lipstick to their wide sky-blue belt. You can check out all of the amazing red carpet looks in our gallery above or by clicking here.

We’re so excited for the GLAAD ceremony, too. Will and Grace star Sean Hayes will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak award for his work with the LGBTQ community. And Beyonce and Jay-Z are honorees, too! The power couple will receive the 2019 Vanguard award for their work as LGBTQ allies. “Juice” singer Lizzo is performing, and we’ll see appearances from stars like Haley Kiyoko and Erika Jayne. SO much fun.