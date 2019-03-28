Emily Ratajkowski Smolders In All Black In Sexy Campaign For Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort

Emily Ratajkowski stars in a new campaign for the Palms Hotel in Vegas, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE photos of her looking super sexy in an all-black ensemble.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, partnered with the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas for their new campaign, ‘Unstatus Quo,’ and the model looks fabulous in EXCLUSIVE pictures given to HollywoodLife. Emily looks sexy in the campaign photo shoot, wearing a black tuxedo featuring an opened blazer with satin lapels, paired with a cotton turtleneck tucked into a pair of high-waisted black skinny trousers. She topped off her look with open-toed cutout black heels and opted for minimal makeup. She also went with a natural hairstyle, featuring effortless waves. Not only does Emily star in the photo shoot, but the Palms released a short video of her, as well. In the ten second video, Emily is seen sitting in a comfy chair with her legs up in a hotel lobby. She’s reading a newspaper titled, ‘Daily Gossip,’ with her picture and name plastered across the front page. The entire time she is reading the paper, it is completely engulfed in flames and she casually looks into the camera unfazed.

The ‘Unstatus Quo’ campaign doesn’t just feature Emily, but other major celebs including, Cardi B, Ezra Miller, Adriana Lima, Rita Ora, and so many more. The reason for the campaign is that the Palms Casino Resort is undergoing a $690 million transformation on its hotel, which is said to be the most expensive renovation in the history of Vegas. To support the new look, the hotel tapped the celeb-set to show that the new guest experience will be totally unexpected and unique. Along with the campaign photos, the Palms released a video in which all of the celebs are pictured destroying the old Palms hotel by covering up the walls with paint, drawing over everything, knocking things down, and even skateboarding across all of the restaurant dinner tables.

While Emily is featured reading the burning gossip newspaper, Cadi, 26, is filmed sitting on a couch in her hotel room wearing a sexy black gown and fanning herself with money as the entire room is covered in stacks of bills, with money falling from the ceiling. Adriana, 37, can be seen sitting at a massive table with food surrounding her, while a huge rack of lamb is on the plate in front of her. Meanwhile, Rita, 28, is shown standing in the mirror brushing her gold and diamond grills with a solid gold toothbrush while wearing a revealing gold sequin halter gown.

Not only is the short film, directed by Grammy winning director, Sam Brown, so cool, but the Palm, for the first time, is allowing viewers to buy the items from the video through a new platform, ‘Unstatus Quo Drops.’ Consumers can purchase items seen in the video, which include a signed Cardi B microphone or a Marshmello helmet.