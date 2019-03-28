Donald Trump Calls Jussie Smollett Case An ‘Embarrassment To Our Country’ At Political Rally

Donald Trump has used the dismissal of charges in Jussie Smollett’s alleged racial attack hoax as a talking point during a Michigan rally. The audience booed wildly over the actor’s claim he was attacked by men using the term ‘MAGA country.’

It was only a matter of time before President Donald Trump would use Jussie Smollett‘s alleged racial attack hoax as a call out at his rallies. At a gathering in Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 28, Trump only simply had to ask “MAGA country, you heard it the other day. How about in Chicago?” and the auditorium erupted in a loud round of boos. He’s referring to how the Cook County State’s Attorney office dropped all 16 felony charges against the Empire star on March 26, much to the outcry of Chicago PD’s chief and Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, who called it a “whitewash of justice.” Add Trump to the list of those who thought prosecutor Kim Foxx made the wrong decision.

Smollett told authorities on Jan. 29 that his alleged attackers wore red hats and yelled “this is MAGA country” while pouring bleach on him and putting a noose around him. Detectives and a grand jury later determined that he hired two Nigerian brothers who had worked as extras on Empire to stage the attack because the actor wanted a pay increase. “He said he was attacked by MAGA country,” Trump continued, pausing for more rounds of boos about Smollett.

“Maybe the only time I’ve agreed with Rahm Emmanuel, the mayor of Chicago. It’s a terrible situation. That’s an embarrassment to Chicago, and that’s an embarrassment to our country what took place there,” Trump continued. The 36-year-old actor still maintains he told the truth about his alleged racist and homophobic attack. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a press conference after the state dismissed all charges against Jussie, ”I stand behind the detectives’ investigation. Do I think justice was served? No — I think this city is still owed an apology.” Emmanuel has since had lawyers for the city send a $130,000 bill to Smollett to cover the cost of the police investigators’ overtime.

Pres. Trump unloads on Jussie Smollett scandal at Michigan rally: "That's an embarrassment, not only to Chicago, that is an embarrassment to our country what took place there.” pic.twitter.com/18fWnMj106 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 29, 2019

Trump said in a tweet before the rally that the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department will review the prosecutors decision to dismiss all charges against Smollett. But Emmanuel appeared on the morning radio program at WGN-AM (720), and told the president, “Sit it out. We don’t need you.” He added, “The only reason Jussie Smollett thought he could take advantage of a hoax about a hate crime is [because of] the toxic environment that Donald Trump created…President Trump should literally take his politics, move it aside.”