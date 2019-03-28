Donald Trump, Questlove, & More Stars React To Jussie Smollett’s Cleared Charges: ‘Outrageous’

When Jussie Smollett’s charges were dropped, some celebs — like Questlove and Ava DuVernay — celebrated, while others, like President Donald Trump, called the decision an ‘embarrassment.’

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago,” President Donald Trump, 72, tweeted at 6:34 am on March 28, presumably after Fox & Friends discussed how the Cook County State Attorney dropped the 16 felony charges against Jussie, 36, a day prior. The Empire star was accused of faking a hate crime, and the sudden dismissal of all charges caught many, including the current President of the United States of America by surprise. “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!” Trump added, before going on to tweet about Morning Joe’s ratings, according to Variety.

“The Smollett announcement is yet another example of how our court system is broken. Lawyers look for loopholes and mistakes and then negotiate deals,” actor Devon Sawa tweeted, after sharing a Star Wars Rebel gif of two Jedi with lightsabers (“Smollett and Trump deflecting charges like…) Not everyone was so angry about the sudden dismissal. “TOLD YALL,” wrote Questlove while retweeting the announcement. “There are lots of things we apparently should not pre-judge before we have all the facts, like Jussie Smollett (all charges dropped?!) and the Mueller report (not yet public!!),” Star Trek icon George Takei tweeted.

“I’ll just put this right here,” Ava DuVernay said while retweeting herself from Feb. 17: “Despite the inconsistencies, I can’t blindly believe Chicago PD. The department that covered up shooting Laquan McDonald over a dozen times? That operated an off-site torture facility? That one? I’ll wait. Whatever the outcome, this won’t stop me from believing others. It can’t.”

Gabourey Sidibe, one of Jussie’s Empire co-stars, took to Instagram to share her joy. “16 COUNTS DISMISSED,” she said. “It’s weird that y’all decided that the police were being 100% honest about this case.” Similarly, Taraji P. Henson, 48, was overjoyed that “the truth has finally been set free,” adding that “we’re all happy for him, and thank God that the truth prevailed.”

Prosecutors in Chicago announced on March 26 that they were dropping the 16 felony disorderly conduct charges against Jussie for filing a false police report. The actor was indicted on charges that he paid two men to stage a fake attack to make him look like the victim of a racist hate crime. As for the possibility of the FBI and Department of Justice getting involved, USA Today reports the FBI has been probing if Jussie had any role in sending a threatening letter to the Chicago studio where Empire is filmed. The letter, received on Jan. 22 (a week before the alleged attack), contained a white substance that was later determined to be acetaminophen.