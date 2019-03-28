Cardi B Used ‘Bodak Yellow’ Beats Without Permission, Claims Music Producer

Cardi B became a household name with her hit, ‘Bodak Yellow’, but music producer Queen Pheena claims that she’s actually the mastermind behind the song’s beat and sound, and the rapper’s team never credited her!

Cardi B, 26, catapulted into stardom when she transitioned from reality star to rapper with her smash hit, “Bodak Yellow,” but music producer and Grammy-nominated songwriter Queen Pheena now feels “betrayed” because she claims Cardi B’s team used her beat and sound for the smash hit single and never gave her proper credit or compensation. Since “Bodak Yellow” dropped in June 2017, and knocked Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” out of the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, Cardi has starred in a Super Bowl Pepsi commercial, is preparing for a Las Vegas residency at the Palms Casino Resort, and has won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. But Queen Pheena feels she deserves some recognition as well, since she claims she created the sound and beat behind Cardi B’s career-launching single, “Bodak Yellow”.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Queen Pheena, who claims that Cardi’s team used her beats in “Bodak Yellow” without permission or paying her for her hard work. She shared, “Watching the Grammys made me really emotional because I’m like, ‘Wow, she’s getting all these Grammys, and it should be us. She wouldn’t even have Grammys or a musical career without my team, and without me believing in her and sending the record.” Pheena, who has co-written songs for superstars like Chris Brown and Shakira continued, “I feel betrayed. I feel like I was just let down by the people who promised [they were going to pay me], and I’m just very disappointed, especially since I want to like Cardi. I want to like her movement. I want to like her music. I just feel like every time I see her, it’s like, ‘Man, that’s my style.'”

Pheena claims that she sent multiple beats to her then-manager, Darrale Jones, who then tried to place her music on various songs that Cardi had in the works in Feb. 2017. After that, Pheena said Darrale “dodged” her over the next few months. Then, “Bodak Yellow” was released on June 16, 2017. While discussing the beats that she claims she wrote and shared before “Bodak Yellow” dropped, Pheena insisted, “When you hear [my original beats and ‘Bodak Yellow’], there are striking similarities. Period.” HollywoodLife reached out to Darrale Jones for comment, but have not yet received a response. Listen to Pheena’s beats below, and see if you can hear the similarities.

“I don’t want to have to keep explaining it to people,” the vocalist and music producer said. “I’m like, ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They’re like, ‘What happened?’ It puts you in a position. Because if you say, ‘They just took the song,’ then you’re in weird position already, because you’re like, ‘Well, they took it.’ I’m really big on injustice. I can’t let it go. You know what I mean? Any type of injustice. This happened to me, and I’m just glad we’re actually getting a voice, because it’s been such a traumatic time for me as a creative.” Queen Pheena, who shared the comparison in a series of videos on Instagram further explained, “When you hear the track yourself you can hear it right away.” Since “Bodak Yellow” was released in 2017, Queen Pheena has been trying to work with her team to get Cardi B to acknowledge her creative work on the star-making track and to compensate her fairly.