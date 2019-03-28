Cara Delevingne Tells All About Her Sex Life In Raunchy NSFW Interview

Cara Delevingne held nothing back when she opened up about what she’s like in the bedroom in a candid new interview on RuPaul’s podcast! She dished all about her sex life and much more.

RuPaul really did get Cara Delevingne to spill ALL the tea when she appeared on his What’s The Tee podcast on March 27. The gorgeous model opened up about her sex life, revealing that she’d “rather have sex than go out now.” Plus, she dished on what she’s like in the bedroom. After admitting that she’s good at “giving love and not a receiving it,” Cara added, “I’m the same in bed. I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure and love and things like that, so I love to give. I can allow pleasure but it’s hard to find that person. I have found them before, for sure.”

Cara is currently dating Ashley Benson, but she didn’t mention her by name in the interview. She previously came out about being sexually fluid, and during the podcast episode, she opened up about the difference she’s found when it comes to dating men and women for her. “That whole courting process of power is very interesting,” Cara admitted. “And it’s a difference with men and women. I’m always very submissive with men. Always. But with women, I’m the opposite.

She also added, “Part of sex — that connection — is feral. You meet someone, but when you go in the bedroom, it’s another animal. To me, that’s so interesting. there are certain people who are super sexy and they flirt with you, then you have sex with them and they are terrible. But I like people who seem really prudish; then, when they get in the bedroom, they’re like, ‘What!?’ It’s like a whole transformation.”

Cara and Ashley have not openly discussed their relationship, but they’ve been spotted packing on the PDA in public in the months since they started dating last year. Ashley has also spent a significant amount of time with Cara’s family.