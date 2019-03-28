BTS Determined To Stick To K-Pop Roots After Success In US: ‘We Won’t Change Our Identity To Be #1’

Success will never change the boys of BTS. The South Korean superstars revealed in a new interview that they’re not interested in labels, and even after becoming worldwide sensations, they’re staying true to themselves.

Once upon a time, BTS could travel in the United States and go completely undetected. Jimin said that going to Chicago was a treat because they could simply walk around outside at night. But now, the Bangtan Boys, one of the most famous bands in South Korea, are genuine, international superstars. Their life has changed forever. Now, don’t get it wrong; the change is for the better! The guys are experiencing major success in the United States with their 2018 release of “Fake Love,” and their star power is only continuing to rise after their world tour. BTS just marked that meteoric rise with an all-encompassing interview with Entertainment Weekly, and they didn’t hold back about anything!

Speaking of mainstream American success. While “Fake Love” is one of the most iconic songs of 2018, they only managed to crack the Top 10 on the Hot 100 charts. That’s no small feat, but a song like that should have at least hit #5 — or #1 with so much airplay. While BTS wants that status, Suga and RM say that the band’s not about to change their music to get there. “A Hot 100 and a Grammy nomination, these are our goals,” RM told EW. “But they’re just goals — we don’t want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one. Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that’s not BTS. We’ll do everything, we’ll try. But if we couldn’t get number one or number five, that’s okay.”

“It will have to be a great song,” to get #1 on the Hot 100, Suga said, “but also there’s a whole strategy that’s associated with getting all the way up. And then there has to be a measure of luck, obviously. So what’s important for us is just to make good music and good performances and have those elements come together.” We have total faith that one of their songs off their upcoming album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, can do it.