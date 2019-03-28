Bristol Palin Insists She’s Done With ‘Teen Mom’ For Good After Just 1 Season On The Show

Bristol Palin made her feelings for ‘Teen Mom’ crystal clear in her latest string of Instagram Stories!

Bristol Palin, 28, held a Q+A session on her Instagram Stories on March 27 and March 28, and the Teen Mom star revealed that she won’t be returning to the MTV reality show again. A fan asked Bristol if she will “stick with MTV after the way producers portrayed” her, Bristol replied by shaking her head in a video, indicating there was no way she’d go back.

When a fan asked if Bristol “loves” being on reality television as a career, Bristol posted a selfie of her squinting, looking highly skeptical, and said “100% not my career.” Well that seems pretty clear – even though Bristol had previously appeared on reality shows Dancing with the Stars for two seasons, Sarah Palin’s Alaska, and Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp, Bristol might consider her public speaking more her professional career.

Bristol had previously said about the producers of the MTV show, “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in [former 27-year-old cast mate] Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer [75] BS.” If Teen Mom was such an awful experience for the young mom, it makes sense that she’d want to leave the show.

55-year-old Sarah Palin’s daughter joined the cast of Teen Mom OG in Oct. 2018, following original cast mate Farrah leaving the show. Despite being on the show for just one season, she clearly realized it was not for her, and does not want to continue being on it. Bristol got pregnant in 2009 with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, 28, and they had son Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston-Palin on Dec. 27, 2008, making the young boy 10 years old. While there was a custody battle over Tripp, Bristol received primary custody over their son.

After her relationship with Levi, Bristol began an on-and-off relationship with Dakota Meyer, 30, who she was married to from 2016 to 2018. Their divorce was finalized in August 2018, and they have two children together: Sailor Grace Palin, 3, and Atlee Bay, who’s almost two years old.