Ben Affleck Gives Son Samuel, 7, A Sweet Pep Talk At Baseball Practice In Adorable New Pic

Ben Affleck & his son Samuel were spotted at his little league baseball practice huddling up for some one-on-one advice!

Best coach ever! Ben Affleck, 46, proved that not only is he a doting father to his son Samuel, 7, but he’s also a pro at giving an inspirational talk as his baseball coach. While the two were practicing in Santa Monica on Mar. 27, Ben leaned in close to give Samuel some helpful words of support. Wearing a blue bomber jacket and some shades, Ben at one point playfully turned his hat backward. The two even shared a sweet hug, as Ben gave him some pointers.

But this isn’t the only time Ben has been seen out helping Samuel practice. The two were were spotted out at a park in Los Angeles just days ago on Mar. 24. In addition to practicing his at-bat swing while Ben pitched some balls at him, the father-son team also played catch, and practiced some fielding techniques. While Samuel similarly donned his Dodgers outfit, Affleck wore some shades and a Dodgers hat.

Meanwhile, Affleck previously went on Ellen and talked about how much fun he’s had coaching Samuel’s team (despite it not being the Red Sox). “I’m a coach on the Little League team. It’s going great,” Affleck told Ellen on Mar. 14. “He’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun, the kids are great kids. I do have to wear a [Los Angeles] Dodgers hat because that is the team. But you know, it’s one of those things you love it so much.” Recently, Ben took all of his kids — Samuel, Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10 — on a fun trip to the cinema.

And as Ben and his children enjoyed the flick, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 46, had some me-time and enjoyed a little pampering. Donning a sweatshirt that said “Love is Love is Love is Love,” Garner was seen going to the nail salon.