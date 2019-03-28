Ariana Grande Reveals ‘Sporadically’ Dropping Songs Saved Her ‘Mental Health’

After teasing releasing yet another new song, it seems Ariana Grande is just randomly dropping music nowadays. Actually, she confessed that this new ‘impulsive’ schedule helped her fall back in love with music.

Ariana Grande, 25, went on what she called a “grateful rant” on March 27. After a fan praised Ariana for saying “f*ck the rules” and “release music whenever the f*ck she wants,” the Sweetener singer gave some love back on a now-deleted Instagram Story. “Thanks for being supportive of my random, impulsive and excessive music releases,” she said (h/t Daily Mail). “The first few years of this were really hard on my mental health and energy. I was so tired from promo trips and was always losing my voice and never knew what city I was in when I woke up. It was so much.”

“It was worth it and I am grateful for everything I learned and accomplished when I did things that way, of course,” she added. “But I just feel so much more connected now and yeah… If I feel like I’m able to make special things with my incredible friends quickly, why not share them right away? It’s a very dope feeling and has breathed so much air back into my lil lungs. Thank u thank u. She’s ranting tonight ladies. Grateful tho. Grateful ranting. That’s a thing now I guess.”

Earlier in the night, Ariana explained how releasing music this randomly “feels [so much] healthier & [so much] authentic and rewarding. Regardless of the outcome, I prefer this because it’s real and feels happy. No games. I love music. I love the people I make it with. These past few months made me fall in love with this job all over again. Thank you so much for being down.”

Before this “grateful ranting,” Ariana teased releasing a brand new collaboration with her longtime collaborator and friend Victoria Monet. “man, let’s drop it tomorrow night [Victoria] seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too…. we need to celebrate tbh ! life too short and too sweet rn. Hmmmmmmm,” she tweeted on March 27.

The song in question, “She Got Her Own,” has not been officially released on an album, but Ariana teased the song, which Billboard describes as a “low key jam,” back on Snapchat in 2016. Recently, during her March 25 concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Ariana and Victoria performed the track. For those who weren’t there to witness it, it seems they will only have to wait until Thursday night (March 28).