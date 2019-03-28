Adele Spotted Outside New York City Recording Studio: Fan Reactions

Sound the alarm! Adele was spotted outside of a NYC recording studio & fans are flat-out freaking over the possibility of new music. Is her hiatus over?

This is not a drill: Adele, 30, was spotted outside of a recording studio and it appears there’s hope after all that we will eventually see new music from the singer. The “Hello” hit-maker was snapped heading into the New York City studio on March 27, and kept a very low profile. In a long, black raincoat she kept her head down and her hood up. She hid behind a pair of black shades and kept the theme going with black leggings and dark-colored tennis sneaks. However, there was no denying it was Adele that entered the studio that day, and fans were understandably shook. “PREPARE YOURSELVES, ADELE WAS SEEN GOING INTO RECORDING STUDIO,” one fan tweeted after seeing the new photos.

The news is unbelievably exciting for Adele’s fans, who have been waiting to hear new music from her since 2015’s 25 album. Plus, they’ve been petrified of her announcing retirement ever since she shared a shocking note with fans in 2017. “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home,” the letter read, according to fans who shared the note on social media. “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” the singer continued. However, with Adele’s studio visit on their radar, fans are entirely convinced her fourth studio album is on its way! “Adele was just seen walking into a recording studio in New York and WE ARE NOT READY!!! # A4,” another person tweeted. “Adele going to a recording studio is the best news i’ve heard this year,” another remarked.

It’s no secret that Adele tries to stay out of the limelight as much as possible and at the end of the U.S. leg of the tour in November 2016, she said it would be “years” before she made a return. “In a couple of years, I’ll be back, and you won’t be able to get rid of me,” she said at the time. Well, “years” have gone by so here’s to hoping the Grammy-winning songstress is cooking up something good for us!

Adele back in the studio. I’m crying 😍😍😍✨ — OfficialKaraSantoro (@KaraSantoro11) March 28, 2019

Adele going to a recording studio is the best news i’ve heard this year. — lu (@jlawadkins) March 28, 2019

Adele’s debut album, 19, arrived in 2008 and was followed up with 21 three years later. Her fan favorite record 25 followed nearly five years later. Now, with the possibility of A4 being just around the corner, all feels right in the world.