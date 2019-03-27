‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Scoop: Cast & EP Talks New Series, ‘Naughty’ Characters & More

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ cast and EP about the show that’s based on the cult classic movie. From energy vampires to a bromance, this series is hit comedy you need to see.

What We Do in the Shadows follows three vampires — Nandor, Nadja, and Laszlo — in Staten Island who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. The FX spinoff of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows is drop-dead hilarious. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast and executive producer at the show’s New York City premiere on March 19. “It was great having the movie exist already because we knew it was funny,” executive producer Paul Simms told HollywoodLife. “It was a fun puzzle to figure out how to do a new version that’s in America with new characters but stay within the same universe.”

These new characters include Nandor, played by Kayvan Novak. “He is lovably goofy. He means well. He used to be a mass murderer but now he’s kind of lost his edge a bit and thinks he can win back his leadership by telling the other vampires in the house what to do. He’s got this bromance with his man-servant, Guillermo. It’s a love story between the two of them. It’s unrequited,” Kayvan teased. Guillermo is Nandor’s familiar and one of the only humans on the show, but he wants to become a vampire. “The promise of becoming a vampire is why he does all the things he doesn’t necessarily want to do,” Harvey Guillén told HollywoodLife. “Part of a familiar’s job is to take out the trash, find victims to feed on, and that’s something that Guillermo doesn’t really like to do. Eventually, if he becomes a vampire, that will be his lifestyle and it’s actually something that he doesn’t like. I always say it’s the human story in the show about vampires. The only human story that we see is Guillermo as the underdog. We see ourselves in him with him trying to climb up that ladder. So he’s kind of the heart of the storyline.”

The show will also feature new types of vampires, including an energy vampire named Colin Robinson, played hilariously by Mark Proksch. Mark told us how he got into character: “When they told me initially that the vampire is a boring vampire and that I suck the energy out of people by boring them, I just went back 15 years ago when I was working in an office. There were so many of those types of people in an office that I instantly understood what they were talking about. I picked some of my experiences from back in the day to play the character.” Paul also revealed that another new type of vampire will be introduced in episode 3. “She proves to be quite a match for Colin,” Paul teased. Created by Jemaine, What We Do in the Shadows is executive produced by Taika and Paul with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush. The show, which premieres March 27 at 10 p.m. on FX, also stars Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou.