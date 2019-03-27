Wendy Williams Pictured With Husband Kevin Hunter 2 Days After Reported Hospitalization

Wendy Williams was seen with Kevin Hunter in public just two days after her husband’s alleged mistress supposedly gave birth and Wendy checked out of sober living, according to two separate reports.

Wendy Williams, 54, had a surprise companion during a public outing in New York City on March 27: her husband, Kevin Hunter. The talk show host was even wearing her wedding ring, just two days after her husband’s alleged mistress, massage therapist Sharina Hudson, reportedly gave birth to a child in a Philadelphia hospital (the father was not confirmed). Despite recent headlines, the married couple of 21 years appeared far from disheveled: Wendy dressed up in a fashionable puffer coat in a cheetah print, while her husband coordinated his camouflage shirt with olive cargo pants. Both were not pictured smiling, however. While the sight of Wendy and Kevin together may came as a surprise, it’s especially shocking to see the talk show host out and about so soon after a report claimed she was hospitalized after an alleged alcohol relapse. SEE THE PHOTO OF WENDY AND HER HUSBAND AFTER HER ALLEGED HOSPITALIZATION, HERE.

As we reported earlier, Wendy had allegedly checked out of her sober living home and found alcohol while heading “in the direction” of her New Jersey home, according to what a source told Daily Mail. “Panic” then ensued back on set of The Wendy Williams Show, but Wendy’s sober coach “eventually” found her “drunk” and she was admitted to the hospital afterwards, the report continued to allege. The hospital staff had allegedly administered her IV fluids, and HollywoodLife had reached out to Wendy’s rep and The Wendy Williams Show, but received no comment on these claims. However, we EXCLUSIVELY reported how Wendy was doing on the day the hospitalization report surfaced. “She is a strong fighter and going to be OK,” a source close to Wendy told HollywoodLife. “In the face of all the rumors about her troubled marriage and the alleged mistress’ child, Wendy has been putting on a brave face.”

Wendy wore this same “brave face” when she dropped a shocking bombshell on the March 19 episode of her talk show: “For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house.” The daytime host revealed that her husband and their 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr., were the only two to know about the new living arrangements before the public announcement. However, Wendy’s spouse showed his support for Wendy’s fight against addiction even before their outing on Wednesday. “Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family,” the TV producer told Entertainment Tonight on March 21, although this was before the reports of Wendy’s hospitalization and the birth of his alleged mistress’s baby.

Wendy had promised before that she and Kevin would work out any issues they have. “Believe me you, when you’ve been with someone 28 years, married 25 years…we know each other. He’s my best friend,” Wendy said on the March 4 episode of her talk show, following a six week hiatus. “I’m still very much in love with my husband. Marriage ebbs and flows, they are not easy, but don’t ask me about mine until this [her wedding ring] is gone…It ain’t going anywhere.” She proved these words to be true by still wearing her wedding ring three weeks later, despite recent developments in the news.