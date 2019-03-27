Wendy Williams Says Jussie Smollett Should Quit ‘Empire’ Despite Hate Crime Charges Being Dropped

Wendy Williams thinks Jussie Smollett’s career will take a hit, despite prosecutors dropping all charges against him on March 26. She believes he’ll be judged for ‘the rest of his life.’ And, Wendy says his situation caused a ‘divide’ on the ‘Empire’ set.

Although prosecutors dropped all charges — 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct — against Jussie Smollett, 36, in his hate crime attack case, Wendy Williams, 54, doesn’t believe he’s off the hook just yet. The talk show host thinks the Empire actor will be scrutinized for the rest of his life after he was accused of staging a racial attack in Chicago on January 29. “He’s the luckiest man in the world for not going to jail,” Wendy, who declared Smollett as guilty since the start of his legal situation, said.

“Jussie will be judged for the rest of his life,” Wendy told her studio audience on March 27. “I venture to say, even if he does get acting roles, they’re probably not going to be productions. They’re just going to throw him in stuff that he’ll be forced to take because he’ll need money.” After Smollett was declared a suspect in the investigation in February, multiple reports alleged the actor staged the attack because he wasn’t satisfied with his Empire salary. However, that has not been proven to be true.

Although Wendy has doubts about Smollett’s future in acting, she managed to find the silver lining in his situation. “Jussie’s thing with the law has definitely benefitted in terms of everyone’s talking about you, you’re the lead story on everything,” Wendy, who recently made headlines of her own after admitting she’s been living in a sober house, said. “If I were him I’d quit [Empire]. Let him just walk away and not make the staff and crew and his fellow actors suffer, because everyone’s divided on the set. It makes for a nasty situation when a nasty situation is going on.”

Smollett’s Chicago Based-attorney, Ronald Safer confirmed to HollywoodLife that all charges against the actor were dropped on March 26. Smollett addressed the media after an emergency hearing in Chicago on Wednesday, where he admitted that he’s been “truthful on every level” throughout the investigation.

After he admitted that the investigation has been “one of the worst times” of his entire life, Smollett told reporters that he would like nothing more than to “get back to work and move on with my life.” Upon news that had been named a suspect in the hate crime attack investigation back in February, Empire removed him from the last two episodes of its fifth season. It’s unclear how the show will move forward now that all charges against Smollett have been dropped.

Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television issued the following statement after the charges against Smollett were dropped: “Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence and we are gratified that all charges against him have been dismissed.”