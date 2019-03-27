Tristan Thompson Honors True & Son, Prince, 2, With New Sneakers After Split From Khloe

Tristan Thompson paid tribute to his son, Prince and daughter, True by wearing custom Nike sneakers with their names designed on them when the Cavaliers played the Celtics on March 26! And, the closeup shots of his kicks are incredible.

Tristan Thompson, 28, showed love to his two children, True, who turns one on April 12, and his 2-year-old son, Prince, when his Cleveland Cavaliers played the Celtics on Wednesday night, March 26, in Boston. The Cavs’ big man wore custom Nike sneakers (PICTURED HERE) with Prince’s name designed in capital letters on a toe strap on his left foot, and the same design, but with True’s name on his right foot. Thompson also paid tribute to his good friend and former teammate, LeBron James, 34, as the custom kicks were LeBron Zoom Nike’s.

Thompson wore the strappy sneakers in honor of Purple Day 2019, the global event dedicated to raising awareness about epilepsy. — A cause the NBA player is extremely passionate about. Epilepsy is a disorder in which nerve cell activity to the brain is compromised, therefore causing seizures. His little brother, Amari has epilepsy, and his family started the Amari Thompson Fund through Epilepsy Toronto to help other families similar to theirs. Thompson has been active in raising awareness and helping others who have epilepsy or know someone with the disorder.

“Todays a special day for me and these kicks are very special to me,” he captioned a closeup collage of photos, showing his custom sneakers. He used the hashtag, “my motivation,” as he has said Amari is his motivation on game and practice days.

In a second photo on Instagram, Thompson shared a snap of him with his mother Andrea and his brother Amari. “Today is Purple Day! It’s a day we can all come together to grow as much awareness as possible for people living with epilepsy and to end the stigma,” he wrote. “I’m grateful that I can help my little brother Amari, as well as thousands of other people through the Amari Thompson Fund and Epilepsy Toronto.