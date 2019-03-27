‘The Challenge’ Midseason Trailer: Cara Comforts A Sobbing Paulie As He Gets Medical Attention

It’s mid-season on ‘The Challenge,’ and in this EXCLUSIVE first look at what’s to come on the show, it looks like Paulie’s game may be threatened by a terrifying injury!

The competition is harder than ever on this season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and it looks like the intense challenges may take a toll on at least one player as the season winds down. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE first look at the mid-season trailer, which will officially air after the March 27 episode, and things do not look good for Paulie Calafiore. At the every end of the clip, Paulie can be seen fighting back tears with an oxygen mask placed around his face. His girlfriend, Cara Maria Sorbello, attempts to comfort him through what appears like some intense pain.

Of course, there’s plenty more drama where that came from. Nany Gonzalez does not seem to be too happy with Cara Maria, and is seen telling her, “I’ve been out of the game for four seasons, and apparently I come back and you’re a completely different person.” Meanwhile, things seem to be falling apart for Kyle Shore. When his partner, Mattie Breaux, asks him, “Are you alright?”, he responds, “No, I’m not alright.” Kyle has played it cool all season long so far, but he’s been at the center of one of the biggest storylines — his love triangle with ex, Cara, and her new man, Paulie, with Cara gunning to get him out all season long. It’s unclear if that’s what has him so upset, but something’s definitely up.

The biggest bombshell, though, is when host TJ Lavin tells the players, “You’ve relied on your ally, but now, there’s no more teams — it’s every man for themselves!” Of course, it’s not clear at what point in the game this big change happens, but either wait, it’s going to be huge!

Along with all that, there’s tons of footage from the upcoming challenges and eliminations, which look just as intense as what we’ve seen so far. Plenty of players look like they’re falling apart amidst the stress, too. The Challenge: War of the Worlds continues on April 3 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!