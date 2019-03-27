Tamar Braxton Confirms She’s ‘Single’ Just Months After Going Public With New BF

Love is dead – again. Six months after telling the world she was ‘very much so’ in love with a ‘fine’ man who was a ‘whole snack,’ Tamar Braxton now says she’s no longer seeing him.

“I’m single…ready to mingle tho,” Tamar Braxton, 42, posted to her Instagram Stories (The Shade Room captured the post) Around the same time, she shared an Instagram post that was just three words long: “Trust No ONE.” Whether this message relates to her current “single” status or the drama surrounding her recent birthday, that remains to be seen. However, Tamar’s short-lived romance with this new boo apparently didn’t work out.

The Braxton Family Values star went public with this relationship during a September 2018 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. Tamar — who filed for divorce in Oct. 2017, ending her nine-year marriage to music producer Vincent Herbert— said she and this man had been dating for three months. “I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you, God — he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” Tamar said. “He lives in L.A.. he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while. He went to Harvard Business school.” When pressed about her feelings, Tamar said she was “very much so” in love with this man.

So, another Hollywood romance has crashed. Speaking of which, when Tamar returned to Wendy on March 4, she revealed while she and Vincent have yet to finalize their divorce. “It’s the paperwork, Linda!” Braxton dramatically said, according to Page Six. “And it’s LA. And when you have a lot of things together and LA, just period, takes forever. We haven’t been living together for two years now.”

“Vince will make certain appearances,” Tamar added. She and the music producer share custody of their 5-year-old son, Logan. “Because he is in my life. Vince and I are not enemies. We co-parent really, really well … We’re not enemies. So it’s not a lot of fighting going on. I’m about my business nowadays. In 2019, you have to grow up at some point.”

Tamar did some growing up recently. She celebrated turning 42 on March 17, but Tamar’s special day wasn’t. She reportedly got into a nasty fight with her sisters because they didn’t throw her a party, and she posted a video to her Instagram that had her ask, “U every(sic) had a bday that u want to redo?”