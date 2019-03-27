‘Southern Charm’ Season 6 Trailer: Kathryn Dennis Cries Over Thomas Ravenel’s Scandal

‘Southern Charm’ season 6 is going to be the most explosive season yet. The first trailer showed Kathryn Dennis in tears over Thomas Ravenel’s arrest, Ashley Jacobs returning, and more.

Southern Charm returns for its sixth season on May 15 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The first trailer for the new season debuted on March 27, and it’s a doozy. Kathryn Dennis has a heart-to-heart with Craig Conover and cries over Thomas Ravenel’s scandal. Thomas is the mother of Kathryn’s two kids. He was arrested in Sept. 2018 and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. He has also been accused of allegedly raping two women, including his children’s former nanny. “If he goes to jail, I’ll be a single mom,” Kathryn cries in the trailer. “It’s just, like, overwhelming.”

While Thomas is no longer on the show, his on-again, off-again girlfriend Ashley Jacobs will be returning. Ashley joins the cast at a get-together and Cameran Eubanks calls Ashley out. At another party, Ashley attempts to confront Patricia Altschul. “Patricia, the truth will come out,” Ashley says. She’s escorted out by security and decides to call the cops. “I mean, I just hope we’re not all subpoenaed to have to go and talk about all this sh*t,” Cameran says in the final moments of the trailer.

Also coming up this season, Kathryn looks to take her place at the top of the social hierarchy, next to the matriarch of Charleston, Patricia. She’s also managing a new house, new boyfriend and new sense of self. Cameran accepts her life as a mother and struggles to find a work-life balance that allows her to keep her edge. Craig has a renewed sense of self and hires a personal assistant to keep him on track. Austen Kroll is in a new relationship with Madison and working on getting his beer distributed in Charleston. Shep Rose, skeptical of Austen’s new relationship, is still flying solo but learning the art of responsibility by becoming a puppy dad to a new dog, aptly named Little Craig. Chelsea Meissner has settled down with a long-distance boyfriend and renovated her new house on James Island. Joining the show as full-time cast members are Naomie Olindo, Craig’s ex, and Eliza Limehouse.