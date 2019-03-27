Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: Why His Family Worries She May Try To ‘Seduce Him Again’

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reached a custody agreement, but a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY ‘she may not be done with Rob.’

UPDATE 3/27/19, 12:13 p.m. ET: Rob Kardashian shared a response on his social media: “Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter. Reports of her wanting to have drinks was totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning out daughter. Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I.”

Original: While Rob Kardashian, 32, and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, 30, have figured out a custody agreement that will work for them moving forward with their daughter Dream, 2, his family is still concerned about Chyna “[seducing] him again”, a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“While that battle with Chyna over child support is won by Rob, his family‘s war with Chyna is far from over,” our insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “They want peace for Dream’s sake and for Rob, too, so they are very happy that the case is finally settled, they all celebrated with Rob.” Previously, Rob had to give $20,000 every month in child support to Chyna, but their shared custody agreement moving forward means they’ll pay independently for Dream’s care when she’s with either given parent.

“When it comes to Blac Chyna, [the Kardashian family’s] guard is all the way up,” our source continued. “They do worry that she may not be done with Rob, that she might try to seduce him again. She invited Rob out for drinks after court, so it makes sense that his family would be suspicious. Rob didn’t accept the offer, which is a good sign of where his head is at but who knows about the next time, it’s a concern.”

Despite things seemingly being well between the parents – Chyna wished Rob a happy birthday on March 17 – if Rob wishes to co-parent with Chyna and have that be the extent of their relationship, then it’s a good thing he didn’t hang out with her after their time in court. The couple has made it clear time and time again that they don’t exactly work together, so moving forward, we hope Rob keeps things between them strictly about their daughter. We’re relieved they reached an agreement over their daughter that works for everyone involved – we just want what’s best for little Dream!