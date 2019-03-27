‘RHONY’: Sonja Kisses A Mystery Woman & Bethenny Calls It ‘A Drive By Lesbian Moment’

Things got heated during the March 27 episode of ‘RHONY’. Not only did Sonja make out with a mystery woman, but Bethenny tried ending Luann and Dorinda’s feud.

Sonja Morgan was the only one making nice during the March 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. During the tail end of her party, Sonja saw a random woman was walking across the room, so she shouted for her to come over to her. And once they went to say hello to each other, the woman leaned in and started passionately making out with Sonja — tongue included. It was totally unexpected and the ladies on the side — Bethenny, Tinsley and Barbara — looked stunned. But Sonja seemed delighted by it. After the wild kiss, she leaned back and said, “oh my God,” as though she was blown away and had never been kissed like that before. Meanwhile, Bethenny made a joke and called it some sort of “drive by lesbian moment,” since immediately after the kiss, the mystery woman left the party.

Later, Bethenny threw a lunch sit-down with Dorinda and Luann in hopes that they’d end their feud, but things became awkward pretty quickly and nothing was truly resolved. Dorinda wouldn’t admit that she heckled Luann at her cabaret show when she was seen yelling, “Jovani!” from the audience, and Dorinda also said that she and Luann don’t really need to be in each other’s lives just yet. At least, not like they used to be. So Bethenny became frustrated and wiped her hands clean of the situation.

In other RHONY news, Tinsley got a visit from her mom, who put pressure on her to figure out what’s going on in her relationship with Scott. Luann also started her court-ordered community service and Ramona went on a blind date that ended horribly.

Dorinda also got into a fight with Barbara at the end of the episode, when Barbara seemed to be taking Luann’s side in everything. Barbara said Luann just wanted an apology from Dorinda, but Dorinda refused to do that, got mad, and kicked Barbara out of her apartment. Yikes!

