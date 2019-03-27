Shrink Your Pores: 35 Products For Spring That Clear & Decongest Your Skin Of Build-Up

With the transition of seasons in full swing, the weather can be super harsh on your skin. From congestion to build-up, we rounded up the best products that will clear up your pores just in time for spring.

When it comes to clearing out your pores, the first and most important step is to exfoliate. Exfoliating will not only remove all the dead skin cells and build-up on your face, it empties out your pores and leaves your skin with a fresh, clean palette to work with. A good exfoliator that’s not too rough on skin is the C&C by Clean & Clear Black Out which is a blackhead clearing coffee scrub that leaves skin smooth without irritating it. BeautyCounter Countercontrol Clear Pore Cleanser, is also an exfoliating cleanser made for oily and acne-prone skin that effectively removes oil, makeup, and other impurities without harsh surfactants that can strip skin of moisture. If you’re not interested in heavy-duty exfoliation then Bliss Pore Patrol Clay-to-Foam Purifying Cleanser is a much gentler option.

Another sure-fire way to clear up your pores is with face masks. Whether it be sheet masks or mud masks, there’s something for any type of skin. The Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask is specifically designed to lift out all of the junk and dirt while the Love & Charcoal Charcoal Masque is also a great option, considering charcoal is one of the best detoxifying ingredients on the market. Before and after using a face mask, maximize the benefits by using a toner, which can be applied to a cotton ball or pad and rub it across your face and neck. The toner minimizes the appearance of pores and allows for treatment to settle into your skin and do its job.

From exfoliators to cleansers and face masks, there are a ton of ways to minimize the appearance of your pores and serums are a great option to treat your pores after cleansing your face. The Clarins Pore Control is literally a pore minimizing serum that smoothes out your skin texture, all while giving you a healthy glow. Or, if you wear makeup often then the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Primer was made for you because it just does not clog your skin and pores, which is one of the main concerns with most primers, as they do tend to clog up your skin.

If you are unsure about where to start and don’t know which products you should try out, the Laneige Pore Care Trial Kit makes it easy for you to clear your pores with all the proper products. Included in the five-piece travel set, which leaves skin smooth and hydrated, is the Multi-Cleanser, Mini Pore Waterclay Mask, Essential Power Skin Toner for Combination to Oily Skin, Water Bank Hydrating Gel and the Mini Pore Blur Perfector. Whatever your skin type is, there’s a product for just about everyone on this list.