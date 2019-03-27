Nina Dobrev & Grant Mellon’s Romance Heats Up With $5,000 Date Night & Fans Are Shook

Nothing says a romance is going strong like dropping $5K for one date. That’s how Grant Mellon and Nina Dobrev made their public debut court side at a Lakers game and she literally has the receipts to prove it.

Grant Mellon went all out when it came to his first big public date with girlfriend Nina Dobrev. The two reportedly started a low-key romance in February and have kept their relationship off social media, but decided to go big when confirming their romance. The pair attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards game at LA’s Staples Center on March 26 and scored prime floor seats. Nina showed off her ticket in an Instagram story, proving they were right next to the paint and the price on the stub was $2,450. For the couple, that meant their two court side seats totaled $5K so it was money well spent for a splashy couple’s debut.

Everyone saw their date as the couple was photographed by several agencies and shown on the big screen projector. Sadly, they weren’t made to do a kiss cam and that would have been adorable. Nina, 30, looked so fresh-faced and beautiful wearing minimal makeup and had her hair pulled back in a messy bun. She wore a cute cream-colored sweater and black jeans while screenwriter/director Grant wore a black sweater and pants and had half of his shoulder-length hair pulled up into a man-bun.

Fans flipped over photos of the couple out together in public for the first time and putting on some adorable PDA. Nina was seen playing with Grant’s hair, to which one person tweeted “Nina’s fixing Grant’s hair and taking a pic of it I’m cryin.” Another wondered “What will be the name of the ship Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon?” Grant — who is a former Ralph Lauren model — is incredibly handsome and Dobrevics were there for him. “Grant seems like such an upgrade from Nina’s past relationships and I’m so happy for her she deserves all the love in the world,” another fan tweeted. Nina dated her Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder from 2010-13, Austin Stowell from 2015-2016 and Glen Powell in 2017.

Ostentando um ingresso de mais de 2.5 mil dólares, Nina Dobrev postou este vídeo em sua Storie, enquanto assistia ao jogo dos Lakers na primeira fila. pic.twitter.com/ErJ7kMBqd3 — Conexão Dobrev (@ConexaoDobrev) March 27, 2019

The couple has reportedly been dating in February, a month after he attended her Jan. 9 30th birthday bash. Nina and Grant have kept their romance off of social media and seemed to be keeping their relationship on the down low…until now. Grabbing court side seats for a Lakers game is a massively high-profile way to show the world that they’re together and happy.