Nikki Bella Admits She’s Still Dating Other People Amidst Artem Romance: ‘We’re Not BF & GF’

It’s true: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are dating! She opened up about the status of their relationship for the very first time on her new podcast on March 27.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella released the first episode of their podcast on March 27, and they wasted no time discussing what the fans are dying to know: What’s the deal with Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev!? “Yeah, we’re dating. There ya go!” Nikki admitted. However, she also added that she’s still dating other people. “We’re having fun,” she explained. “He’s showing me L.A.” Brie wanted her sister to spill more details about the romance, though, and she pushed he to explain: “So you guys are sleeping together and you can sleep with other people?” To that, Nikki responded, “For adults, I feel like dating is sleeping together. Of course.”

Nikki and Artem were partnered together when she competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, but at the time, she was still engaged to John Cena. The wrestlers ended their romance in summer 2018, and by the beginning of 2019, rumors surfaced that she’d started seeing Artem. In recent weeks, the two were photographed out and about together on several occasions, and paparazzi even caught Nikki outside of Artem’s home. It wasn’t until the season finale of Total Bellas on March 24, though, that they actually confirmed they were an item.

Now, Nikki is opening up about the timeline of their relationship. “Our first official date without cameras, just us, was Christmastime,” she revealed. “We went on our first date over Christmas, then he went on tour, so we saw each other every now and then. Then, the one week he comes back from tour, we go on three dates in a row and I stay at his house twice, and I get caught. I’m not going to lie, I’m not going to say [the paparazzi] doesn’t fully bother me. I wasn’t ready for all that to come out to the world [like that].”

Once more, Nikki clarified the status of her relationship with Artem, and made it clear that they’re not exclusive. “Yes, we are dating,” she said. “Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, I go to yoga. Yes, we have date lunches at Jones on Third and we like to get produce at the Farmer’s Market. Artem and I are dating. We’re not engaged. We’re not married. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend. We don’t say I love you. We make out. He’s a great kisser. There ya go!”

Meanwhile, Brie urged listeners to respect her sister’s new relationship and not hold her to a different standard than they would if John started seeing someone new. “If her ex was seen dating someone, people would be like — right on, you moved on!” Brie said. “When they see her dating someone, she’s suddenly called a whore or a slut. That’s why she felt like she had to live in a cave. That’s not right! No more trying to make her feel like the whore who’s trying to sneak around. She’s allowed to live her life.”