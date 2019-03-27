Monsta X Show Off Their Flawless Dance Moves In ‘Play it Cool’ Video With Steve Aoki

K-pop stars Monsta X just dropped their brand new video for ‘Play It Cool’ with Steve Aoki, & their global fanbase can’t seem to get enough of the new clip!



Fans have been loving both the English and Korean versions of “Play It Cool” from Monsta x and Steve Aoki, and today, they finally received a video for the track. The colorful visual dropped on March 27 and it’s a full blown dance party featuring Steve and the K-pop superstars! In the clip, all seven Monsta X members bring their signature dance moves to the floor, and break it down in stylish, head-to-toe black outfits. The party is chock full of feathers, streamers, and neon colors, and it will have you dancing right along with them. “I’m tryna Play It Cool but I can’t!! This is so addicting already,” one fan commented after the video premiered.

Given the song’s infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics, it’s no wonder the new clip had everyone up and moving.“Baby, I like the way that you keep moving ’round the place / And when you dancing in my face / Oh, I just play it cool,” they croon in the English version of “Play It Cool.” While the translated version arrived on March 22, the original release has been out since February of 2019, when the guys dropped their full album. Take.2, ‘We Are Here, hit streaming services on February 18, and instantly had fans falling in love.

“It was such an honor to work with Steve Aoki. He is truly an amazing artist and producer,” Monsta X said of their collab. “After the great success of the Korean version, we can’t wait to see the responses to the English version from all over the world. This collab is a gift from us to our monbebe, for always taking care of us and keeping it cool. Thank you.” Earlier in 2019, when discussing collaborating with Steve on the Korean version of “Play It Cool,” Monsta X said the DJ was “such a great guy, and he’s been like a brother to us. We had so much fun working together.” Watch the brand new video above!